GOING, GOING: A handbag offered by LVMH scion Delphine Arnault is set to go under the hammer at an upcoming charity sale in aid of breast cancer, organized by the Curie Institute in partnership with Paris-based auction houses Drouot and Art Valorem.

The daughter of luxury titan Bernard Arnault and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton is among some 50 personalities from the worlds of fashion, art, design and show business donating items for the sale which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 5 at the Hôtel Drouot. They include Bruno Frisoni, Philippe Starck, Guillaume Henry, Inès de La Fressange, and Christian Lacroix.

Other lots up for grabs will include two Bon Jour Unplugged lamps offered by Philippe and Jasmine Starck, and a silver Hermès necklace donated by Guillaume de Seynes, executive vice president of manufacturing division and equity investments at Hermès International, and Pascale Mussard, founder of Hermès sister line Petit h.

