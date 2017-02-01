FROM SPAIN TO DUBAI: Delpozo is getting ready to bring its luxurious, feminine whimsy to Dubai with the opening of its third flagship — and its first in the Middle East.

The brand partnered with Alabbar Enterprises — parent company of Symphony, the luxury, multibrand concept store in Dubai — on the initiative.

The 1,479-square-foot space, housed on the ground floor of the new Fashion Avenue extension of the Dubai Mall, will house Delpozo’s prêt-à-couture, bridal, accessories and footwear collections. Drawing upon his background in architecture, creative director Josep Font will contribute to the store’s design, which will mimic the interiors of Delpozo’s other flagships, in Madrid and London.

The store is slated to open in September, timed to the release of the fall collection.