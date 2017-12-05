DELPOZO DELIVERY: Delpozo has teamed with Stylebop.com on an exclusive capsule that will launch on Wednesday, WWD has learned. The Spanish luxury house, under creative director Josep Font, is known for its voluminous and architectural silhouettes. The brand has created a feminine range that consists of dresses, eveningwear, separates and accessories.

“The idea was to create statement pieces that would become must-have items, inspired by some iconic Delpozo silhouettes,” Font said. “The collection is complete. You have daily pieces like the bicolor top and the miniskirt, and three gorgeous dresses for occasion dressing through to summer nights.”

There is a silk asymmetrical dress with ballooning tulle sleeves, a strapless navy midi dress and a tulle gown with soft layers of navy and pink. Separates include a cotton poplin blouse, a pink miniskirt with a bow accent and a white peplum top.

“We have been working with Delpozo for a while now, and our customer has responded so well to the beautiful product,” said Coco Chan, head of women’s wear at Stylebop.com.

“It is such a unique brand. When we suggested working together on a special capsule the process was seamless and came together very quickly. These days it’s so important for retailers to offer something special; product that feels unique and hard to find, particularly at key times of the year when people are looking for standout items to add to their wardrobe. We need to be providing something more than what can be found elsewhere. It has become an integral part of our buying strategy.”

Prices range from $515 for a bow clutch to $5,165 for a tulle evening gown and the Delpozo x Stylebop.com range is exclusive to Stylebop.com.