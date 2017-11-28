CERSEI CHIC: Although Delvaux may be an official supplier to the royal court of Belgium, its latest collection nods to a different sort of royal, the mythical Queen Cersei from “Game of Thrones,” and other elite Westerosi.

The house has paid homage to the HBO drama known for its elaborate costumes with a limited-edition line featuring four unique takes on its Brillant bag style: “Queen’s Desire,” “Iron Shield,” “Golden Glory” and “Black Beauty.”

The collection also features charms, a clutch and a cuff, all fit for an appearance in King’s Landing.

In total, 1,810 pieces were made and arrived in boutiques this month. Bags start at $45,400 Hong Kong dollars, or $5,818, but other accessories such as charms, removable straps, and key rings are priced as low as $4,200 Hong Kong dollars, or $528.

Delvaux also enlisted artist Nic Courdy to create four digital animation videos for the collection.

“There were elements of fantasy and a strong presence of historical inspiration that made the collaboration feel right,” Courdy said.

“The bags themselves look as if they would be right at home in a museum’s sculptural collection, which made it easy for them to become central characters in the animations. The animations explore a neo-fantasy visual narrative that work to enhance the ambiance of each bag’s unique storyline.”

Before this, the luxury house experimented with its Miniatures Belgitude collection which debuted in September. The brand chose seven Belgian icons to inspire their charms from waffles, frites to the artist René Magritte.

