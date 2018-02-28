SHOP TALK: Delvaux is on a retail roll, with a Milan flagship due to open on Via Bagutta in the Palazzo Reina by end of spring. The location fits with the brand’s penchant for storied sites with a soul.

The store will be one of three international flagship openings this year as part of its international expansion under Jean-Marc Loubier, founder and chief executive officer of First Heritage Brands, which snapped up the heritage label in 2011, and also owns Robert Clergerie and Sonia Rykiel.

Starting with London, the heritage Belgian leather goods brand will in May relocate to a historic retail location on London’s New Bond Street, originally the boutique of French shoe manufacturer François Pinet, and still fitted with the original interior and shop front. A second store will open on Sloane Street the same month.

As reported, Delvaux by end of the year will also open its first flagship Stateside, located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street in the landmark Sherry-Netherland building, taking over an historic spot formerly occupied by New York institution A La Vieille Russie.

In the meantime, Delvaux in Paris has just opened a fun kitchen-themed pop-up store at the Le Bon Marché for the launch of its new bag, Cool Box, named after its shape which recalls an icebox.

The Boston-style bag is made from a single piece of leather with a large leather strap across the top.