LONDON — Delvaux is forging ahead with its international expansion plans, having just opened the doors to its second London flagship, located on Sloane Street.

The store is located next to the Fendi and Versace boutiques on the popular Chelsea shopping street and aims to highlight the brand’s Belgian heritage.

Spanning 2,150 square feet, the new space displays the brand’s handbag lines alongside a collection of Belgian ceramics and a classic library table by the Swedish furniture designer Axel Einar Hjorth.

Jean-Marc Loubier, executive chairman of Delvaux and president and chief executive officer of First Heritage Brands, said the brand is focusing on establishing its presence in premium shopping locations as it seeks to expand its retail footprint.

“Location is key. We seek to open our boutiques in places that are steeped in history and are of geographical or cultural importance, in order to establish a further connection with our clientele of visitors and locals,” he added. “In 2018, we are looking to build on this foundation to step up geographic diversification in the world’s major cities with iconic locations.”

First Heritage Brands, which also owns Robert Clergerie and Sonia Rykiel, bought the luxury accessories label in 2011.

Other openings in the pipeline include a store in Milan’s Palazzo Reina, as well as the opening of the brand’s first New York flagship, which will be located in the landmark Sherry-Netherland building. A second opening in London is also in the works. The brand plans to relocate from its current space on New Bond Street to a bigger, historic retail location on the street, originally occupied by the boutique of French shoe manufacturer François Pinet.