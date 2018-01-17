Don’t tell Demi Lovato that sitting is the new smoking.

Multitasking may be a sport of sorts for the self-described singer-songwriter-actress-entrepreneur-philanthropist, but for her newest ad campaign for Fabletics, she decided to take a seat. Wearing coordinating leggings and a bra top with sneakers, Lovato is all smiles in one shot lounging in a leather chair taking a selfie. (The image would appear to be a wink at the “Selfie-Worthy Styles” on the Fabletics by Kate Hudson site.) In another of Lovato’s new ads, she appears in a neon cropped top and leggings, twirling her ponytail while semi-reclined on the floor surrounded by albums. Last season she took a more athletic approach, standing with both hands wrapped apparently ready for sparring.

Despite the Annal of Internal Medicine’s report that excessive sitting can run the risk of early death – regardless of how much you exercise — Fabletics is taking a more relaxed approach to branding this time around. But the five-year-old brand creates clothing to inspire shoppers to stay active — however they define that. JustFab Inc. co-chief executive officers Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg launched Fabletics with Kate Hudson to offer stylish, high-quality gear at an accessible price point.

Earlier this week Lovato plugged her Fabletics capsule collection on Instagram with a Polaroid of her wearing a few pieces with “Loving my strappy saoirse bra! What’s your fave #Demi4Fabletics piece so far?? @fabletics @fableticseu.” She also gave her 65 million Instagram followers a glimpse of one of her all-pink outfits for the Kate Hudson-founded brand. But one day last week she chose to stretch out in a one-piece black swimsuit to draw attention to her sixth album with #tellmeyouloveme. Lovato recently said she has turned a deaf ear to online haters in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Lovato’s new Fabletics images may play up a more relaxed approach to exercise, but the label appears to be going strong. As of Wednesday afternoon, 20.3 billion products had been sold, according to the site’s running tally. Lovato’s world tour with DJ Khaled is also under way. She will be on her own in Dallas at the House of Blues on Feb. 9, but Khaled will join her in San Diego’s Viejas Arena on Feb. 26.