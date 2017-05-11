Demi Lovato was the guest of honor as Kate Hudson and Fabletics hosted a lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday for the brand’s first collaboration, dubbed Demi Lovato for Fabletics. The designing duo were joined by Amanda Peet, Molly Sims, Erin Foster, Erin Hudson, Ashley Hart, Jennifer Meyer, Fletcher, Bea Miller, Crystal Lourd, Kelly Sawyer, Jamie Tisch, Baron Davis, Monique Coleman, Eric Buterbaugh and several stylists.

The limited-edition capsule collection, on sale online and in-store May 17, is meant to represent Lovato’s shared commitment to inclusion, female empowerment and body positivity. The collection will support the brand’s ongoing partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign, a “by girls, for girls” movement that empowers them to become a force for change.

Guests enjoyed music by DJ Samantha Ronson and a special performance by MUSYCA Children’s Choir, who performed “Best Day of My Life,” and “Let It Be.” Models showed off the collection in the hotel’s garden, while people were invited to “free their inner fighter” in a boxing ring photo booth, as well as play games such as ping-pong, life-size Jenga and chess.

“It’s amazing to see the designs come to life and to have seen them on models today at the event…it makes it all real,” Lovato said. “I’ve been so honored that people seem to love the collection and are excited to wear it.”

Of the singer and actress’ first design experience, she said, “Being involved in the creative and design process was a totally new experience for me and I was able to play with different fabrics for performance and lifestyle pieces. Plus, I got to concept some super cute slogan T-shirts with mantras I love and like to live by, like ‘Be Confident’ and ‘Unbroken.’ We have more to come in August and I’m excited to keep learning.”