HUDSON NEWS: Demi Lovato is taking a crash course in fashion through a collaboration with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics.

In addition to being the first collaboration for the brand, the limited-edition collection will support the brand’s ongoing partnership with the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign which is geared to empower girls to be a force for change. That is a message Lovato will help share with marginalized teenage girls. One area of her focus will be on Girl Up’s SchoolCycle initiative which is trying to get more of the 130 million girls who are out of school into classrooms. SchoolCycle works with UNFPA to give girls bikes — along with spare parts and maintenance training — so they can continue their education, travel quickly and safely to and from school and gain a sense of independence.

Lovato, who has spoken publicly about her battles with addiction, eating disorders and self-harm issues, will help the brand spread its message of inclusion and body positivity. The musician let her 57.5 million plus Instagram followers know about the collaboration Monday. “Being active is a huge part of my life, so it was important for me to create a line that’s accessible, comfortable and fashionable, while inspiring you to take care of your mind and body,” she wrote.

Hudson will host a private event for the launch in Los Angeles Wednesday. Demi Lovato for Fabletics will be offered in a range of sizes and is geared for women of all different ages and fitness abilities. Tops and leggings will be launched this month and a full collection with tops, jackets and other items will be introduced in August. The capsule collection will be sold in eight countries, on the Fabletics site and in the 21 Fabletics stores in the U.S.

Hudson described Lovato as “a definitive voice for female empowerment and body positivity — especially for the younger generation — which is something we believe in very strongly at Fabletics.” The actress let her Instagram followers in on the news Monday with a post of Lovato running wearing Fabletics.

Lovato teamed with Cheat Codes for the new song “No Promises.” She is also on board with the whole wellness phenomenon having recently posted about being in the midst of a 30-day detox challenge. “This year is all about #selflove 💗 truly taking care of myself and exercising has changed everything for me,” Lovato posted last week.

