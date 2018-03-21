The actress Demi Moore has made a strategic investment in Andie Swim as part of a $2 million seed round that was raised earlier this month. The seed round, which includes other strategic investors such as Hubble Contacts cofounder Jesse Horwitz, was led by venture capital firms Two River Capital and Sonostar Ventures.
The company’s swimsuits are made by women for women, based on the idea of a suit that “fits right, wears right, is easy to buy and easy to wear. The [investors] that understood this best are the ones we partnered with in this round,” said Melanie Travis, Andie founder and chief executive officer.
The initial focus of the line was the one-piece swimsuit in three different styles, although two-piece suits are expected to become available possibly as early as next month, according to the ceo.
Greg Kiernan, partner at Sonostar Ventures, said, “The investment checked our three-key criteria: concept, management and value. I have three young adult daughters, each of whom has described the nightmare of trying to buy a quality bathing suit in stores. After reviewing Andie’s web site, suit design and business model, we were confident about the business concept. We also have confidence in Melanie Travis and the impressive women on her team. Finally, we thought that the valuation was fair — allowing us to get a meaningful stake in this exciting venture.”
Horwitz, who is also co-ceo of Hubble Contacts, said, “Melanie’s just totally kick-ass. We get to spend time with a lot of founders and her approach is thoughtful and unique.…The great thing about Andie is it’s a proven concept, and not just a hypothetical. The brand was already up and running and live, and we could see the deep connection it was building with consumers.”
According to Travis, the swimsuits are sold in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as in Australia and Canada.