Demi Moore got her moment in the spotlight on International Women’s Day when Visionary Women, an L.A.-based nonprofit organization focused female empowerment and advancement, honored the actress and activist with its inaugural Visionary Woman Award for her work to combat human trafficking. Moore, cofounder of the nonprofit organization THORN, picked up her award at Spago Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

Moore’s friends Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie, Shepard Fairey, Eric Buterbaugh, Soleil Moon Frye, Maye Musk and others were on hand to support her, along with her daughters Scout and Tallulah.

“Demi’s strength and dedication in her career and charitable endeavors are what make her the epitome of a visionary woman,” said Angella Nazarian, cofounder of Visionary Women. To date, THORN’s work has led to the arrest of 6,500 child sex traffickers.

“We don’t have to fight much, we just need to unite,” said Moore. “The power of our collective is only going to bring the light and the success to an even greater level.”

The affair, sponsored by Cartier, was one of several events with a fashion tie-in taking place to celebrate International Women’s Day. Jonathan Simkhai teamed up with activist Janet Mock at The Standard Hollywood to promote Ring Your Rep, while Levi’s and Amanda de Cadenet’s #girlgaze hosted a panel with Tarana Burke, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Paloma Elsesser and Mattie Larson in New York. Levi’s and deCadenet will host an event in L.A. on March 15 featuring four of the #IShapeMyWorld series documentaries created to celebrate Women’s History Month.