SEEGAL’S NEW MOVE: Denise Seegal has joined NXT Brands as chief executive officer.

Most recently she was president and ceo of the Magaschoni Apparel Group, a post she held for five years until the trademark was sold in February. Seegal’s 30-plus years of experience included serving as ceo of Amsale, as well as positions at Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Calvin Klein, Liz Claiborne, VF Corp. and Nautica.

Based at NXT Brands’ corporate headquarters in Midtown, Seegal said the team is being developed right now. She takes the helm as NXT Brands is focusing on building brands and licensing partnerships. The company is developing a multibrand, multichannel diversified business portfolio. Seegal and her team will be sizing things up from all levels of distribution online, bricks and mortar and from the high-end to lowest price points.

Seegal said, “The first thing is to understand the organization and to work with the team here about the future vision. It’s really about understanding the landscape right now and how we build a portfolio of diversified brands for the omnichannel. It’s really about identifying designers. They could be emerging designers, or ones with small, mid-size or big businesses. It could also be emerging brands that are really brands for the next generation.”

Seegal is responsible for acquisitions, launches, branding and future development of different fashion labels. She will be working closely with the online design platform, DESIGNOW, in discovering brands and designers to and transform them into important industry players. In the wake of Fast Fashion and the consumers’ changing behavior, many high-end luxury brands are turning to new segments, and subsequently, Designow to help increase their market presence and sales opportunities.

In its one-stop shopping approach, DESIGNOW offers a range of services including financing, product development, logistics, fulfillment, tech pack, sampling and manufacturing, package design and copyrighting among them.