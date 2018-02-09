In tandem with the 35th anniversary of his eponymous label, Dennis Basso will introduce his first daytime ready-to-wear collection at his runway show Monday at St. Bartholomew’s Church during New York Fashion Week.

“We’ve found that as the world changes and rearranges, women are not getting as dressed up anymore,” observed Basso, who maintains a “fully vertical” 30,000-square-foot atelier in Long Island City, N.Y. “They’re wearing daytime clothes in the evening mixed with evening pieces and it’s evolved to a whole different level.”

Basso, who for years has made casual ready-to-wear pieces available at a lesser price point to customers of his QVC line, has called this latest collection “sporty,” but he asserts he won’t be producing high-end jogging suits — at least not yet.

“We’re making beautiful leather skirts, cashmere jackets and flannel with some embroidery,” continued Basso. “When I started out in 1983 nobody would ever wear a sparkle or hanging earrings in the afternoon. That’s all changed. Today everyone is mixing everything up and we’re able to incorporate this on the runway with, of course, the big gorgeous furs and eveningwear the Dennis Basso brand has been known for.”

“I’m coming out from the evening and going daytime,” added Basso with a throaty laugh. “What I’m showing with the daytime collection is what a lot of women would wear to a fashion show at 10 o’clock in the morning or an afternoon lunch. It’s still going to be special clothing.”

