FUZZIES: Dennis Basso, furrier to the Upper East Side, is launching a new line of accessories.

To coincide with its 35th anniversary, the brand has released a capsule collection of handbags, clutches shoes and scarves. They are available for purchase at the label’s New York and Aspen stores, as well as at Harrods in London.

The Basso brand intends to wholesale the offering later this year.

Known for his fur outerwear, Basso extended that concept to accessories — even offering a mink backpack. Bags range from $2,500 to $18,000 while shoes run from $550 to $2,000.

Basso said of the launch: “For me, it was a natural extension of the collection to offer accessories. I think today, women want to see all of the possibilities when she is choosing her look and many women who have attended our runway shows over the years have been asking us to create special pieces like the ones we do for the show so it was a natural progression”