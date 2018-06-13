GOOD-BYE ON GOOD TERMS: Dennis Basso’s 2019 resort collection will be a swan song for creative director Emily Burnett.

After 10 years at the company, she is exiting at the end of this month. A replacement has not yet been named, but candidates will be interviewed next week, Burnett said.

Basso said Wednesday, “Emily was a wonderful part of the design team, she understood my vision and ‘the Basso woman.’ I wish her great success in her future endeavors.”

Burnett plans to launch her own young designer women’s wear collection this summer with the support of an undisclosed business partner. The first collection will be pre-fall shown in December.

She said of her departure, “I felt that I had all of the training and a really great network. I met my business partner and we just thought it was the right moment to start a female founded brand.”

Burnett graduated from The New School’s Parsons School of Design, studying fashion design in a class that included Cushnie et Ochs’ founders Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs, and another New York designer Elizabeth Kennedy. After earning her diploma, Burnett started her career at Polo Ralph Lauren working under Whitney Fairchild on the Ralph Lauren Black Label. At Dennis Basso, Burnett worked with stylists such as Patti Wilson, Lori Goldstein and Kate Young, as well as renowned models like Naomi Campbell, Coco Rocha and Hilary Rhoda.

“It’s been an amazing experience here. Obviously, it’s with their training and support that I am able to go and launch my own brand,” Burnett said. “Dennis has been really great about everything. He always says that being a fashion designer is like being in show business. His advice was it’s not just great to have the creativity and talent, but you need to put yourself out there when you feel it’s the right moment. But you should always go for it.”