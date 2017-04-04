Derek Lam is collaborating with SeaVees on a collection of women’s shoes for his Derek Lam 10 Crosby collection for fall. The capsule will include three styles in eight colors with prices ranging from $140 to $180.

“SeaVees men’s shoes are a staple in my personal wardrobe and I’m excited about creating a women’s line of SeaVees for Derek Lam 10 Crosby,” said Lam.

SeaVees was established in 1964 and was one of the brands to transition sneakers from gym shoes to casual shoes. Now based in Santa Barbara, Calif., the company is helmed by chief executive officer and chief designer Steven Tiller. “I’ve known of Derek’s affinity for SeaVees for years and have great admiration for his design talent,” said Tiller. “This collaboration is a dream realized for us.”