Derek Lam will introduce beachwear to his collection through a license with Albisetti International SA beginning with the spring 2018 season.

“Albisetti represents the absolute best in beachwear made in Italy,” said Lam. His collection will be priced in line with Derek Lam’s main collection prices. The beachwear is not yet designed but will include bikinis, swimsuits, caftans, coverups and beach dresses.

Albisetti is a Swiss-based Italian manufacturing firm, run by brothers Alessandro and Tommaso Bianchi. In 2011, Albisetti bought Ittierre, the Italian manufacturing company that was part of IT Holding SpA group, after two years of government-backed bankruptcy protection. The Bianchi’s father, Antonio, was formerly head of Albisetti and Ittierre, which at one point produced the C’N’C Costume National, Galliano, Ermanno Ermanno Scervino and Just Cavalli collections.

Last week, Tom Ford International announced that it would be producing men’s underwear in partnership with Albisetti.