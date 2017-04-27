INCOMING: Philipp Plein on Friday is set to bow its first outlet center at Simon Property Group Inc.’s high-end Desert Hills Premium Outlets shopping center in inland California.

The location marks the Switzerland-based company’s fourth in the U.S. and first on the West Coast, where it will absorb a 1,719-square-foot space to be stocked with men’s and women’s apparel along with shoes and accessories.

The designer’s store will be followed by the expected summer openings of Tom Ford, Roberto Cavalli and AG with the center nearly fully leased, according to director of marketing and business development Tom Schneck. Pandora opened its first outlet in California in March.

The 651,433-square-foot shopping center is en route to Palm Springs and the rest of the Coachella Valley, making it a common stop for visitors of which there are three types Desert Hills sees: international tourists, drive market tourists and local customers. The center counts 180 retailers with a high concentration of luxury and contemporary brands, including Maje, Rag & Bone, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Carolina Herrera and Theory.

Mall traffic was hampered slightly with the rain earlier in the year, but it has otherwise been seeing growth, according to Schneck.

Moncler is set to double its footprint to absorb a space beside it, with its larger store totaling 4,300 square feet expected to open in the fall. Elsewhere at the center, Ann Taylor, L’Occitane and Saint Laurent are undergoing remodels.

The center in 2014 capped a $100 million expansion that added 50 stores, new landscaping and parking garage with more than 1,000 stalls.

