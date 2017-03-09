A STUDY IN CONTRASTS: Anum Bashir, one of the Middle East’s leading style stars whose blog Desert Mannequin showcases her androgynous look, has teamed with the Tbilisi, Georgia-based designer Natuka Karkashadze of N-Duo to launch a capsule collection for fall. DM x N-Duo is a “boy-meets-girl collection,” according to Bashir, who launched it this week in Paris with a private preview at Caviar Kaspia.

Masculine cuts in feminine colors dominate the collection. “We wanted to contrast textures, like juxtaposing lace with corduroy,” she said. Key pieces include a double-breasted, boyfriend-cut corduroy suit that’s available in pink and brown, while softly tailored pajama sets combine silk print and velvet. An oversize raspberry velvet puffer coat is a nod to Bashir’s experimental style.

“I’m really excited to be on this journey with Anum,” said Karkashadze. “Her vision is so fresh and positive. She is a real N-Duo girl with an experimental aesthetic, the girl who is excited by her favorite pieces and is always creating something imaginative.”

Bashir, who has been a guest buyer for some of the Middle East’s most progressive boutiques, said she is not trend-driven. “I love the idea of clothes having a true life, not something you just wear for one season and toss aside. When designing these pieces, I kept thinking to myself that I want our girl to buy once and wear forever. I’d like to think our pieces will age well, and continue to integrate themselves in your wardrobe for seasons to come.”

N-Duo is currently available on Farfetch.com. The fall collaboration is being showcased to international buyers in Paris this week with retail prices ranging from $135 for a T-shirt to $1,380 for the velvet coat.