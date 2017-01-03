Designer Agnes Troublé, otherwise known as agnès b., will be back in New York in March for a signing for the new biography about her life.

In addition to being entrenched in the fashion world, the designer is an art patron, sponsor, gallery owner, filmmaker and art collector. Abrams will publish the clothbound book “agnès b. Styliste” in the U.S. on March 7, which coincides with her women’s fashion show in Paris. The men’s show will be held Jan. 22.

With text by Florence Ben Sadoun, the 288-page book explores the designer’s 42-year career beginning with the opening of her first shop in Paris in 1975. Models, artists and friends are pictured wearing her snap cardigans, striped T-shirts, strapless dresses, miniskirts and leather pants. The numerous snapshots include ones of the designer on vacation in Brittany in the Sixties, a cadre of friends in a group shot in front of her Rue de Jour store in 1976 and a series of images of the summer 1979 fashion show she held in her Rue du Bac apartment in Paris.

Readers will find in the pages design sketches, press clips and photos by agnès b.as well as images by Peter Lindbergh, Dominique Issermann, Ellen von Unwerth, Bruce Weber, Gilles Bensimon, and Jean-Baptiste Mondino. The book also takes into account her signature approach to design, the history of the brand, and her continuing influence on fashion, art, film and publishing. She continues to design each collection that bears her label, including accessories, watches, jewelry and sunglasses.

The tome unveils her own personal work, her vision of the people and things that inspire her, based on the core of her signature style — rock music, the 18th century, androgyny, ingenues, work clothes and travel. The preview will be held January 10 at her downtown store at 50 Howard Street. The company was among the first fashion retailers to set up shop in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in the Seventies at a different location.

With 10 subsidiaries and 2,100 employees, the company has 287 stores worldwide including some with exhibition space for artists. The Bosnian and Herzegovinian artist Selma Selman is next-in-line for one at the Howard Street store and the American artist Cleon Peterson, a former assistant of Shepard Fairey who recently painted the first mural “Endless Sleep” beneath the Eiffel Tower for the Nuit Blanche festival, has one at the Galerie du Jour in Paris. A supporter of up-and-coming artists as well as more established ones, agnès b. has also collaborated with a number of them, such as Ryan McGinness, Gilbert & George, Futura, Harmony Korine and Douglas Gordon through her Artist T-shirt collection. The concept was unveiled in 1994 when the artist Felix Gonzales Torres stamped a simple sentence on the back of an agnès b. T-shirt.

The designer also will curate a film series at Metrograph in March.