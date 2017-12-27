It looks like the married owners of cult favorite boutique and brand Maryam Nassir Zadeh are headed for a split.

Eponymous founder Maryam Nassir Zadeh and her husband and business partner Uday Kak, who is also a photographer, made a contested divorce filing in a local Brooklyn court late last week. Documents in the case are sealed, but a contested filing generally means there is either a dispute over child custody, assets or both.

The now-former couple shares two daughters and public profiles list Zadeh and Kak as partners in the boutique, which has a storefront in New York’s Lower East Side, along with a popular e-commerce business. There is also a Maryam Nassir Zadeh line of shoes and bags, priced roughly between $400 and $900, as well as design-forward apparel, which Zadeh designs and has expanded over the last year.

Zadeh held her second fashion show in September at the East River Track in New York, with seating on bleachers and a surprise performance by Solange Knowles. She’s been producing seasonal collections since spring 2015.

The boutique carries a number of luxury designers, from the established to the new, like Marni, Rochas, Isabel Marant, Jacquemus, Lemaire, Jesse Kamm and Dumitrascu, and offers an array of apparel, accessories and jewelry. Its web site gets about 400,000 hits per day, according to Amazon’s Alexa web traffic tracker, and the brand’s main Instagram account has 132,000 followers.

Zadeh and Kak, who married in 2001 and both attended Parsons, could not be reached for comment on the split or what effect it will have on their business.

