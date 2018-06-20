GUN SAFETY Ts: Cynthia Rowley, Christian Siriano and Bonnie Young have designed T-shirts to mark Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America’s five-year anniversary.

In addition, graphic designer Rebecca Cohen, a volunteer with the Oregon chapter of Moms Demand Action, has designed a T-shirt. The shirts are being launched by Everytown Fashion Council, part of the Everytown Creative Council.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to be a voice that stands for safer schools, homes and communities,” Rowley said. “Hundreds of lives are affected by gun violence every day. This T represents five years of hope, persistence and change. Let’s join hands on the front line.”

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America began in 2012 as a Facebook page on the day after 26 children and educators were shot and killed at the Sandy Hook School. Today, the organization has nearly five million supporters throughout the country.

“As an Everytown Creative Council member, it’s a privilege and an honor to be part of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America initiative,” Siriano said. “The T-shirt is a creative way for me to contribute to this vital movement, and help bring attention to a cause that calls for immediate change.”

The three designers have teamed with a local volunteer to produce the limited T-shirts honoring the advocates and survivors who have taken on the gun lobby in their states. The collection launched today and is being sold on Everytown for Gun Safety’s online store.

The organic cotton unisex T-shirts sell for $30.

Siriano’s T-shirt says, “Keep Going and Glowing,” Young’s T-shirt says “Safe,” and Rowley’s T-shirt says, “Moms Demand Action.” Cohen’s T-shirt has the number five, with hashtags representing milestones in the movement.

Efforts from Moms Demand Action volunteers and gun violence survivors have helped to stop the gun lobby’s priority bills in statehouses more than 90 percent of the time. In addition, since the founding of the organization, at least 26 states have passed or improved measures to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.

The T-shirts are the latest in a series of notable Everytown Fashion Council and Creative Council efforts, including the 2018 Wear Orange campaign on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.