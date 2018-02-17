DOG YEARS: Dover Street Market has unveiled a new collaborative project to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Friends and collaborators of the retailer, including streetwear label A Bathing Ape, NikeLab, Undercover, Noah and Stüssy, as well as the musician Nick Cave, came together to design limited-edition Year of the Dog-themed T-shirts.

The T-shirts feature imagery and humorous illustrations of dogs and will be sold exclusively at Dover Street Market stores worldwide, as of Friday, the first day of London Fashion Week.

Alongside the Year of the Dog project, the retailer plans to debut a series of other collaborations and in-store installations to coincide with London Fashion Week.

In celebration of London’s eclectic spirit, Charles Jeffrey will display inflatable pieces designed by Gary Card for his fall 2018 show in-store, Simone Rocha’s new jewelry range will be featured in a special display, while Gosha Rubchinskiy will be making an appearance to celebrate his eyewear collaboration with Retrosuperfuture.

Buzzy new label The Vampire’s Wife, the brainchild of musician Nick Cave’s wife Suzy, will also be launching a range of intricate charms created in collaboration with jewelry brand Annoushka.