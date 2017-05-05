BRITISH BOOTS: A bevy of British designers — and international labels — have donated clothing, beauty items and artwork for the Women for Women International charity car boot sale — similar to a garage sale — that will take place in London’s Soho on May 6.

Stella McCartney, Alice Temperley and Charlotte Olympia are among the designers who have joined the artist and illustrator Quentin Jones in taking part in the sale. Matchesfashion.com and Vestiaire Collective will also host stalls at Brewer Street Car Park, a former London Fashion Week venue.

“The popularity of last year’s #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale took us a little by surprise, as it was our first one,” said Brita Fernandez Schmidt, executive director for Women for Women International. “We had queues around the block to get in and there was a real buzz.”

In response, organizers have made this year’s sale bigger — it’s over two floors, rather than one — and is open for longer. Last year, the charity raised more than 66,000 pounds, or $84,357.

The #SheInspiresMe sale will be hosted by Alex Eagle’s The Store and The Vinyl Factory’s Brewer Street Car Park, from 1 to 5 p.m., with tickets priced at 10 pounds, or $12.

Every item sold will go toward the organization’s work in helping women survivors of conflict. “These are women such as Yezidi and Syrian refugees who are in vital need of help to get them and their families back on their feet,” Schmidt said.

Temperley has donated dresses, a boiler suit, jumpsuit, trousers and skirts. Charlotte Olympia has offered a selection of shoes including zebra print sandals, Kiss Me Betsy boots and Modern Monroe pumps along with bags such as a pink feline purse and a rose-printed bag.

Vestiaire Collective will showcase a range of second-hand or vintage items from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Gucci. Charlotte Tilbury will be hosting a makeover stall, while the Braid Bar will offer hair treatments.