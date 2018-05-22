WORKING IT OUT: Striving to make fitness more appealing and inclusive to all women, Dia & Co. is launching the #FitToThrive initiative.

The company’s three-tiered approach includes the launch of plus-size activewear. That assortment will include the first retail partnership with Day/Won by Candice Huffine and the exclusive debut of EleVen by Venus Williams in plus sizes. “I’m passionate about fitness, wellness and an active lifestyle, and I’m super focused on making fitness inclusive for all,” Williams said in a statement.

With an estimated 67 percent of the female population wearing a size 14 or larger, the company is trying to “expose the toxic elements of fitness culture and make strides toward a positive, inclusive and representative fitness community,” according to a Dia & Co. statement.

There will also be a digital and social ad campaign that will include newspaper placement in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Baltimore, Seattle, Indianapolis and Omaha, Neb. The ads will play up the individual stories of Team USA athlete Shelbi Vaughan, viral dancing sensation Lizzy Howell, TheCurvyCon cofounder CeCe Olisa and editor-advocate Maddy Jones.

Thirdly, Dia & Co. will introduce interactive digital content led by “Big Fit Girl” author Louise Green and in-person activations will be set up through partnerships with community leaders.

Nadia Boujarwah, chief executive officer and founder of Dia & Co., said women who wear a size 14 and up have been “portrayed in the fitness world only as ‘a before’ suggesting that there’s a size limit on being active. Contrary to pervasive stereotypes, women of all sizes lead vibrant, active lives and we believe it’s time for the fitness space to reflect that.”

Williams has been finessing her own corporate strengths. In March, David Allaway was given the new post of director of global sales at EleVen by Venus Williams. Most recently, he was vice president of sales for TDF America LLC, which represents European brands Ermenegildo Zegna and Jolidon in North America. He has also worked in sales management, marketing and merchandising roles for such brands as Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, Burberry and Sean “Diddy” Combs.