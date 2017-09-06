TABLE NUMBER ONE: “This should be a movie,” said Ann Curry, one of the guests at a luncheon celebrating Diane Clehane’s new book, “Imagining Diana,” hosted by Cindy Lewis and Mickey Ateyeh. In the novel, Clehane hypothesizes what Diana’s life would have been like had she survived the paparazzi-fueled car crash 20 years ago. Clehane, who has been a commentator on the British royal family for CNN, “Access Hollywood” and CBS News, is known for her weekly “Lunch” column for Adweek, where she interviews media and Hollywood celebrities over lunch at Michael’s. On Wednesday, she had the tables turned on her as she became the interview subject — at Michael’s, naturally. Spotted elsewhere at the restaurant was Mickey Drexler, former chief executive officer and current chairman of J. Crew Group, who when asked what he’s been up to, said he’s been keeping busy.