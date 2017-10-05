Diesel is adding a new position to its organizational chart.

In keeping with the fashion label’s ironic and provocative approach, the company’s founder Renzo Rosso has posted a video on Thursday morning announcing that his firm is looking for a new chair executive officer.

“Our ceo has left, leaving an empty space in our hearts, but most importantly, an empty chair,” Rosso said, pointing to the major skill required for the position. “First of all, you have to be good at sitting.”

Starting from Thursday, candidates will have the chance to showcase their sitting skills by uploading a GIF or a video on Diesel’s Facebook page.

The winner of the contest will be named chair executive officer and will spend a week at the company’s headquarters in Breganze sitting on Diesel’s most important chair.