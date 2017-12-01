MILAN — Diesel is launching the “Customized With Love” charity project on Friday.

The brand asked several personalities, including Courtney Love, David Lachapelle, Coco Rocha, Petra Nemcova, Jamie Campbell Bower, as well as Italian musicians Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini, Cesare Cremonini, Fabio Novembre and Saturnino to customize a selection of Diesel iconic pieces, including denim jackets and silk bombers.

The garments will be auctioned through digital fund-raising platform CharityStars until Dec. 19.

The proceeds will benefit Renzo Rosso‘s Only the Brave Foundation, which, in collaboration with The Andrea Bocelli Foundation, is supporting the reconstruction of a school in Sarnano, a Medieval village located in central Italy, an area hit by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake in August 2016.

Earlier this month, Diesel parent company OTB launched another charity project, involving the entire group’s portfolio, including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni, Paula Cademartori, Dsquared2 and Just Cavalli. Each brand designed a special-edition bag using only fabrics’ remnants. All the styles were produced in partnership with D-Hub, a Verona-based association, which helps socially disadvantaged women by engaging them in formative experiences. The pieces were sold exclusively on the online retail platform Farfetch.