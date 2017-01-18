Italian fashion house Diesel and motorcycle specialist Ducati Motor Holding launched a new, limited-edition motorbike. Called Ducati Diavel Diesel, the bike has been designed by Diesel licenses’ creative director Andrea Rosso and the Ducati Design Center.

Produced in 666 units only, the Ducati Diavel Diesel has been inspired by the dynamism of a post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic world.

“It’s an important bike that reflects the rock side of Diesel’s DNA,” said Andrea Rosso, mentioning some of the bike’s details, such as the engraved claim “never look back” on the side, between both companies’ logos. Hand-brushed stainless steel superstructure with visible welding and rivets, and the leather saddle are other standout elements of the model.

Unveiled during Milan Fashion Week with a dedicated event at the presence of Diesel’s founder Renzo Rosso and the brand’s artistic director Nicola Formichetti, the Ducati Diavel Diesel will also be presented at the Motor Bike Expo, running Jan. 20-22 in Verona. The motorbike will be available to purchase worldwide starting from April.

As a side project, Diesel has also realized a capsule collection dedicated to Ducati combining both brands’ signature elements. Also retailing in April, the collection includes jogger jeans, a leather jacket and two types of t-shirts.

“The collaboration with Diesel enabled us to explore original stylistic and technical aspects whilst staying within the Ducati brand and fully respecting its values,” said Ducati Motor Holding chief executive officer Claudio Domenicali, underscoring how the new motorbike is not for connoisseurs only but captivates also people of the fashion industry. “It’s always stimulating for us to move outside the world of motorcycling and widen our brand’s areas of interest,” he concluded.

Based in Bologna’s Borgo Panigale district, the motorbike specialist company celebrated its 90th anniversary last year. Ducati competes both in World Superbike and MotoGP World championships, winning 18 manufacturer’s titles and 15 riders’ titles among the two competitions.