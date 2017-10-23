GAME OF (DENIM) THRONE — “He came, he sat, he conquered.”

This is the caption posted today on Diesel’s page to announce Daan Vervoort as the winner of its ironic “Chair Executive Officer” contest, launched on the brand’s social media on Oct. 5.

Back then, the company’s founder Renzo Rosso appeared in a video announcing that his firm was looking for a new chair executive officer.

“Our ceo has left, leaving an empty space in our hearts, but most importantly, an empty chair,” Rosso said in the short clip, pointing to the major skill required for the position. “First of all, you have to be good at sitting.”

As a result, the comment section overflowed with images, GIF and videos showcasing candidates’ original sitting skills. Proving once again its talent in engaging consumers digitally, the label reacted via its account to each comment, sending custom GIFs of Rosso ironically approving and disapproving candidates’ skills.

As part of the prize, Vervoort flew from his hometown in Belgium to visit the company’s headquarters in Breganze, Italy.

A new clip posted today on the brand’s Facebook page and on Rosso’s Instagram account featured Vervoort strolling on a chair around the style departments of the location. Rosso also made a cameo in the video, welcoming the winner in his office and also lending him his own desk chair.

The clip ends with Diesel’s chair executive officer’s quote: “Being good at sitting may not get you everywhere in life but it can get you pretty pretty far.”