MAPS TO THE STARS: Galeries Lafayette is marking the 70th anniversary of Christian Dior with a special event to coincide with Paris Fashion Week.

From Sept. 20 to Oct. 10, Dior will take over 11 window displays at the retailer’s Paris flagship on Boulevard Haussmann. In celebration of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s blue-themed fall collection for the house, the store will offer 23 exclusive products.

It will also stage a show of original designs by house founder Christian Dior, titled “I Feel Blue,” at its Galerie des Galeries exhibition space, in parallel with the expansive retrospective at Les Arts Décoratifs that runs until Jan. 7.

The exclusive products include mini Lady Dior bags embroidered with stars and the words “I Feel Blue.” A limited-edition navy silk scarf will feature a celestial map of star signs alongside the mention “Les 70 ans de Christian Dior,” or “The 70th Anniversary of Christian Dior.”

There are also embroidered booties, DiorSoRealPop sunglasses with blue mirrored lenses, a Rose des Vents bracelet set with a sapphire, and astrological candles, among other items. Dior was famously superstitious and often consulted an astrologer before taking important decisions.

The exhibition will feature 12 vintage outfits designed by the couturier, ranging from the navy wool Doris coat from his first collection in 1947 to the Billet Doux silk day dress with a rose motif from 1957, the year of his death.

“Among all the colors, navy blue is the only one that can ever compete with black; it has all the same qualities,” he once said.