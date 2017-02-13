An L.A. Lipstick Launch: Fashion brands aren’t the only ones landing in Los Angeles.

Dior Beauty joined Rebecca Minkoff and Tommy Hilfiger in taking its show on the road to the city of angels. The color cosmetics authority drew Amanda Steele, Ahna O’Reilly, Camila Coelho, Aimee Song, Jaime King, Portia Doubleday and Julianne Hough to West Hollywood, Calif., hotspot Delilah Wednesday to check out its range of Dior Addict Lacquer Sticks, high-shine and hydrating lipsticks in sleek packages and 18 shades.

“In the process of creating this new line, L.A. became a source of inspiration, driven by the links that Dior has with Hollywood and also, of course, by the wonderful Jennifer Lawrence,” said Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup. “It was obvious for us to launch in L.A. to make our story a full circle. Dior and L.A. have, through our shared love for beauty, a long and exciting affair.”

For the affairs of the evening, social media influencers and the celluloid famous experimented with the Dior Beauty lacquer sticks on their puckers in shades such as Party Red, Underground, Alive, Sassy and L.A. Pink to keep the bash buzzing with props to the West Coast.