DOUBLE OR NOTHING: Dior celebrated the opening of its renovated and expanded boutique in Madrid with a masked ball on Wednesday attended by Spanish celebrities including Pedro Almodóvar and his muse Rossy de Palma, as well as buzzy young designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo.

The French fashion house has doubled the surface of the store, located on Calle Ortega y Gasset in the tony Salamanca district. It originally opened in 2002.

The ground floor houses leather goods, accessories, shoes and perfumes alongside a video wall by Yoram Mevorach Oyoram, while the first floor is home to ready-to-wear and home wares. The boutique also boasts a terrace with a garden.

Dior opened its first franchised stores for women and men in the Spanish capital in 1986. It also has boutiques in Barcelona and Marbella, in addition to corners at two Madrid branches of department store chain El Corte Inglés.