DIOR’S ARTISTIC BERLIN: Dior is growing its retail footprint in Germany with the French fashion house’s first stand-alone store in Berlin. Opening Saturday, the flagship at number 56 on this designer-studded stretch of Kurfürstendamm is marked by assorted artistic features. It provides the latest example of Berlin’s long-standing practice of incorporating art into retail environments.

Fabricated out of repurposed materials, the shop’s metal furniture by designer Stefan Leo, who has contributed to other Dior interiors, creates trompe l’oeil effects. Prague’s graffiti pioneer, Jan Kaláb, provided a softer note with his rounded, abstract LB Bubble artworks, while the Versailles parquet floors in the women’s department recalls Christian Dior’s personal fondness for the 18th century.

The store houses the Dior women’s and men’s collections, jewelry and perfume, and joins Dior German flagships in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich, as well as dedicated spaces in KaDeWe Berlin, Oberpollinger Munich and Breuninger in Stuttgart. The company would not comment on further expansion plans in Europe’s strongest economy.