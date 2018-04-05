TWO’S COMPANY: Kim Jones will be in good company in his new role as artistic director of Dior Homme, which has appointed Yoon Ahn, a member of the designer’s inner circle, as the brand’s jewelry designer, according to an Instagram post.

Jones took to the platform on Thursday to welcome Ahn — known as Yoon — on her first day at work in Paris.

A Dior Homme spokesperson could not be reached for comment at press time.

Ahn at Jones’ final men’s show for Louis Vuitton in January hinted to WWD that a big project was in the works. She was dressed in a women’s runway look from the show in a print based on an aerial view of Kenya.

Tokyo-based Ahn and her partner Verbal, a celebrated rapper in Japan and former member of M-flo, the Nineties hip-hop group, are superconnected in the fashion industry. The power couple, which has its own streetwear brand Ambush that figured among the finalists of the 2017 LVMH Prize, has appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Dr. Martens. They’ve also collaborated with brands including Colette, Sacai and A Bathing Ape. Ahn starred in A$AP Rocky’s video “L$D,” as well.

The first runway show of Ambush in Tokyo in March drew some of the biggest names in Japan’s fashion industry, including Chitose Abe, Jun Takahashi and Hiroshi Fujiwara. The label, which grew out of a jewelry line launched in 2012, is inspired by Verbal’s hip-hop roots and subcultures. Kanye West figures among fans of the brand.

Ahn’s first designs will feature in Jones’ debut show for the house during Paris Men’s Week in June, a representative for Ahn confirmed.