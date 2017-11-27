Patrick Demarchelier is behind the new, moody pre-collection campaign for Kris Van Assche’s slinky Dior Homme designs for spring.

The photographer, who’s a frequent Dior collaborator, took cues from the strictly black and white color palette for the spring 2018 Dior Homme collection in his shots of stern, but fine-featured young men in a capsule collection of sharp evening looks.

The noir-heavy photos more than show off the louche tailoring of the collection — black layers of a mock turtleneck, dress shirt, tie and jacket are barely decipherable and most of the photos are half-shrouded in shadow — but Van Assche’s wish to reinterpret formalwear is apparent. He’s even dubbed the collection “Black Carpet.”

“The idea of the Black Carpet was to convey the energy and rebel attitude of the runway collection in a capsule collection of eveningwear, while playing with the embellishment codes and the know-how of Dior, reworking the evening suit by pushing it in a more extreme interpretation,” Van Assche said.

The campaign is a departure from Dior’s spring 2017 men’s ads featuring the likes of Boy George and A$AP Rocky, which showed more personalized styling and pops of color, as did the brand’s fall 2017 ads.

But the new capsule shoot is not far off from Dior’s last spring capsule campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld and featuring Robert Pattinson in black and white alongside shots of Paris landmarks.

Lagerfeld and Pattinson reprised their respective roles for the full Dior Homme spring 2018 collection campaign, also shot in black and white with matching apparel, and featuring the Paris skyline seen through windows as a backdrop.

