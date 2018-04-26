Starring Dior: Dior’s Berlin flagship opened on Kurfürstendamm in January, but who wants to celebrate in the gray of winter? Plus with a Spring/Summer 2018 Dior women’s theme paying homage to Niki de Saint Phalle, as well as the retail space’s assorted artistic touches, what better time for an official store fete than on the eve of Berlin Gallery Weekend Wednesday night?

Outside, a large, silver-mosaic sculpture in the spirit of de Saint Phalle’s iconic “Tarot Garden” set the party’s glistening tone, while inside one found the artist’s jubilant designs on boxlike clutches or embroidered sweaters. Fueled by an endless flow of Ruinart, a DJ set by the striking Melis, and the Dior ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women, the official opening party garnered enthusiastic response from local and international customers, assorted guests and the growing cadre of Dior-loving German actors, actresses and artists.

Wearing Dior’s silver mesh gladiator boots and a long black-and-white-dotted crepe-de-chine dress, cut open to reveal matching hot pants, young “Dark” star Lisa Vacari was having her first Dior experience. And it won’t be her last. Nominated for Bunte’s New Faces Award, she’ll be wearing Dior again tonight, and yet again on Friday at the German film awards.

Precisely what she’ll have on is still in the planning. “They sent me two seasons and everything is so gorgeous, but it’s always a question of what’s available.” Asked about her daily look, the 21-year-old said “I definitely don’t wear designer things normally. Personally I’m more casual. But I do like dressing up and playing princess.” Now that she’s moved from Munich to Berlin, she’s had to dress down on general principle, she noted. “So you could say my style depends on where I am.”

Like his name (which means chic in German), actor Clemens Schick simply donned a navy Dior suit and T-shirt. “I’m a big fan of craftsmanship and perfection, and if I’m wearing a suit like this, I’m happy,” he told WWD. “Style, personality — that’s what I’m interested in. The understatement is what I like about this suit.…I don’t want to show off,” said the actor, who also cut a cool figure in “Casino Royale,” among other movies. He’s filming a TV psycho thriller called “Artic Circle” in Norway and Finland. Then it’s off to the U.S. for a film he “can’t say more about at present.”