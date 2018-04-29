TRADING UP: Dior is the latest luxury brand to make a statement in Dubai Mall’s recently opened Fashion Avenue extension.

The French fashion house has opened a boutique in the exclusive section of the shopping mall, which is home to luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermès and Chanel. This replaces its previous unit in the mall.

The store, which offers women’s and men’s collections alongside jewelry and watches, is dotted with artworks and mirror-effect furniture, such as Guillaume Piechaud’s polished steel Galet table and Maria Pergay Gerbe’s console.

It features a herringbone-patterned parquet floor, nodding to house founder Christian Dior’s taste for 18th-century furnishings.

To mark the opening, Dior has created limited-edition products, including 30 pairs of J’Adior sunglasses and 16 pairs of crocodile-leather detailed sneakers.

There are also exclusive versions of Dio(r)evolution and Dior Addict bags; Dior Motion and Dior(r)evolution shoes; a Milieu du Siècle rose gold and diamond ring from the Archi Dior collection; a Dior Homme T-shirt with golden bee embroidery, as well as the BMX Serie 2 bike from the collaboration between Dior Homme and bike specialist Bogarde.

The brand also has two boutiques, one for women and one for men, in the Mall of the Emirates, in addition to a Baby Dior store in Dubai Mall.