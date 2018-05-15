ISLAND LIFE: Dior is alighting on the Greek island of Mykonos this summer with a pop-up shop at the upscale Nammos shopping village from June 15 to Oct. 15.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of women’s collections at the French fashion house, has designed a collection of exclusive pieces for the occasion, including striped bodysuits and sweaters, silk cravats and cotton pareos bearing the slogan “J’adior Mykonos.”

Other limited-edition items include four variations on the Dior Book Tote bag featuring the name of the island woven into the canvas, as well as bracelets, sandals and ballerina pumps emblazoned with the words Christian Dior Mykonos.

The boutique will also carry advance items from Dior’s fall collection, including Dior Oblique zipped pouches, DiorClub1 visors, baseball caps and berets, and a Dioraddict bag that can be accessorized with a choice of five straps. These items will be available in Dior boutiques worldwide from mid-July.

Though Dior has no permanent store on the island, Mykonos plays a part in the brand’s history. Founder Christian Dior stayed there in the early Fifties, helping to popularize the local handwoven fabrics. The Greek influence could be felt in his designs from 1953, with dresses carrying names such as Athènes, Corfou and Rhodes.