HITTING THE ROAD: Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s new couturier, already has the urge to travel. Word has it she will show her first cruise collection for the house in Los Angeles on May 11. Additional details about the event could not immediately be learned. Dior had taken its cruise on the road before, having staged runway shows at Blenheim Palace outside London, at Pierre Cardin’s Bubble Palace and in Monaco. Chiuri, who made her debut at Dior in September after a long career at Valentino, is to unveil her first high-fashion effort in Paris next month.