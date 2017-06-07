LIVE AND KICKING: Dior is once again relying on Bergdorf Goodman’s BG.com for a limited-run, pop-up shoe shop.

Through June 28, BG.com will be the sole online retailer selling the Dior fall 2017 footwear collection from June 7 to 28. The alignment will give Dior, which does not have e-commerce in the U.S., another way to reach shoppers.

The French luxury label has also partnered with four influencers — Camila Coelho, Yoyo Cao, Melina Matsoukas and Mia Moretti — to model the new collection and share what they most “j’adior,” aligning with the popular J’adior slingbacks the company is bringing in new colorways this season. Retail prices range from $790 to $2,290. All assets promoting the pop-up will include the girls in spaces that inspire them. Each of the four has quite a reach. The Brazilian-born Coelho alone has nearly 6.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.9 million fans on Facebook.

In three years Cao, who is better known as @yoyokulala, has established herself as one of Singapore’s most internationally recognized social media personalities. Last year, she expanded her base by starting her own collection and e-commerce site. A two-time Grammy winner, Matsoukas directs music videos, television shows and commercials, having worked with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nike among others. Moretti, a DJ, is another in-the-know personality and Katy Perry’s friend. Moretti will help kick off the invitation-only music series “Tuesdays at Henry Hall” in New York on June 20 along with The Dolls and Margot.

Dior first tested the waters and broke its e-commerce ban by launching a holiday pop-up shoe shop online with Bergdorf Goodman in November 2015. At that time, the company recruited a slew of social media fashion influencers — including Eva Chen; Shiona Turini; Leandra Medine of The Man Repeller, and blogger Aimee Song of Song of Style.