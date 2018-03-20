DIOR’S CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Dior can’t get enough of the Golden State. First the house took over the California canyons for its Sauvage-themed cruise show last May, and now it will descend on the desert with a cocktail party and dinner to fete its new Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum. Scheduled for April 12 at the Pioneertown Motel, just outside of Joshua Tree National Park, the event is set to embrace all things Wild West, timed to the “magic hour,” of sunset.

A live musical performance is yet to be confirmed, but considering the event takes place on the eve of Coachella Weekend 1, there should be no shortage of talent to tap for the stage, as well as the guest list. No word yet on whether Sauvage face Johnny Depp will make an appearance (the new campaign, directed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, features his goateed visage and shirtless tattooed chest alongside a pack of wolves in Joshua Tree) but Dior Makeup model Bella Hadid confirmed at last week’s Dior Addict Lacquer Plump launch that she will be back home in time for the music festival, and one could wonder whether Dior’s other female Hollywood ambassadors, including Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Rihanna and Charlize Theron, could be in the mix as well.

As for the fragrance, which hit counters on March 1, house perfumer-creator François Demachy enriched the signature Sauvage with warm spices and vanilla. Among the international olfactory notes are Calabrian bergamot, fresh lavender from the South of France, Sichuan pepper, nutmeg from Indonesia and Ambroxan (an ingredient derived from ambergris) from Papua New Guinea. That allows for a wide berth in imagining the dinner flavors and decor.

For those not already planning to drive to the desert for the weekend, the house is providing transportation to and from the event from Los Angeles.