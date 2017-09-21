The first major U.S. retrospective of Dior is coming to Denver.

In November 2018, “Dior: From Paris to the World” will open at the Denver Art Museum, highlighting the 70-plus years of the house’s history, from the works of Christian Dior himself through to current artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri. The exhibition will be curated by Florence Müller, the museum’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion, and will be on display from Nov. 18, 2018 through March 3, 2019.

“Artistic interpretation has always been a key factor to the House of Dior’s success in creating a global legacy for the French haute couture house,” said Müller. “Each one of the artistic directors has accomplished this during their tenure and through their visions. Visitors will witness this through thematic exhibition sections, and will also begin to understand how the Americas contributed to the success of the house over a seven-decade period.”

The exhibition will be comprised of 150 couture dresses, as well as original sketches, runway videos, accessories, photographs and other material from the Dior archives. In addition to the design and clothing, “Dior: From Paris to the World” will showcase the various creative directors throughout the brand’s history, from its founder to Yves Saint Laurent (1958–1960), Marc Bohan (1961–1989), Gianfranco Ferré (1989–1996), John Galliano (1997–2011), Raf Simons (2012–2015) and Chiuri (2016–present).

As the exhibition’s name suggests, “Dior: From Paris to the World” will aim to highlight the international effect the brand has had across continents, focusing on North and South American patrons’ part in continuing the house’s legacy. Pieces from the Dior Héritage Collection, selections from which have been on display in Paris but largely unseen in North America, will also be included.

The exhibition will be designed by Shohei Shigematsu at OMA Partners, who has previously worked on exhibitions for Prada and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

