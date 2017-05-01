Diplo has officially signed a modeling contact with Next Management, WWD has learned.

The Grammy winner, who was born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Usher and M.I.A. He also runs his own record label, Mad Decent, and makes music under his own name with Major Lazer.

Faith Kates, founder of Next, says that “we, at Next Management, have a huge appreciation for those who use their gifts to affect culture in a positive way. As fashion is representative of the collision of all pop cultures, we are…confident that Diplo ‘s insight into culture and prowess in music will resonate with brands.”

“I like the classic men’s suit designers,” Diplo told WWD late last year. “I love Thom Browne, Dior Homme, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, the people who can bring new flavors with a classic twist. I feel like I’m always trying to switch up my style and do something different, presenting an image that people can understand. I’ve become really close to a lot of designers, the usual suspects like Alexander Wang and Jeremy Scott.”

From Next’s perspective, Diplo has 3.5 million Instagram followers and has been listed as one of the best dressed men in the world by GQ. “The symbiosis between Diplo ’s music and visual projects meant his signing with Next Management was inevitable,” the agency said.

“With the worlds of fashion, music and wider visual culture growing closer, I want to explore a new world of creativity and am thrilled to sign with Next Management who understand what I represent and where I want to be,” Diplo said.

“Plus, I’ve just always wanted to be a supermodel.”

