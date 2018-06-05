TIP-OFF: Dirk Bikkembergs is reconnecting with the soccer world.

During the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018, running from June 14 to July 15, the brand will be the official provider of the Russian soccer team’s off-the-field uniforms.

The team’s players and technical staff will wear a made-to-measure light stretch wool navy suit designed by Dirk Bikkembergs creative director Lee Wood. The uniform will include a three-button jacket, pants with a regular fit, a white shirt and a silk tie showing the brand’s logo. A leather black belt and a pair of brogues will complete the outfit.

“I’m very happy to reconnect the brand with the world of sports,” said Wood, who joined the company in 2016 after 16 years spent working alongside Donatella Versace. “The suits are tailored for a masculine athletic man.”

Previously, the Dirk Bikkembergs brand delivered the official uniforms for Milan-based Inter soccer team and developed several collaborations with the Malaga team and the Slovenian national team.