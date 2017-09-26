DRINKING IN STYLE: Italian liqueur company Disaronno teamed with Missoni to release a limited-edition bottle as part of its annual Icon project.

Each year, Disaronno works with a different Italian brand and donates some of the proceeds of the customized bottles’ sales to the “Fashion 4 Development” charity, contributing to the development of numerous humanitarian efforts in Africa.

This year, Missoni wrapped the liqueur in its signature colorful zig-zag print, which features orange, yellow and green hues. In addition, a range of six mini bottles, each sporting a different bright color, is available packaged in sets of three.

Launched worldwide on Monday, the Disaronno bottle retails at $27.99 for the 750-ml. format and $10.99 for the sets of three mini bottles.

Established in 2013, Disaronno’s Icon projects previously showcased collaborations with Italian fashion labels Moschino, Versace, Roberto Cavalli and Etro.