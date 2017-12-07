Discovery Shark wants to take a big bite out of the fashion world.

Discovery Products, the licensing arm of Discovery Communications, is collaborating on a new line of clothing and accessories with British pop artist Philip Colbert of The Rodnik Band called Discovery Shark. The launch will coincide with Shark Week’s 30th anniversary next summer.

The collection includes a whimsical line of women’s and men’s apparel and accessories including bomber jackets, sweatshirts, dresses, baseball caps, bags and mobile phone cases, retailing from $29 to $1,500. Each of the styles will feature a witty design of a shark head. The products will hit stores in advance of Shark Week 2018, which takes place in July. Shark Week is TV’s longest-running summer event, which features shark-based programming at the Discovery Channel.

The collection combines Colbert’s bold Pop Art aesthetic with Discovery’s educational and philanthropic initiatives around ocean conservation. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that work toward improving the state of the oceans.

“Through our collaboration with Philip Colbert, we’re not only making an impact with this collection, but also evolving the philanthropic initiative into a major platform with multiple product lines and touch points working to make our oceans cleaner,” said Leigh Anne Brodsky, executive vice president of Discovery Global Enterprises at Discovery Communications.

Colbert added, “As an artist, I have always been inspired by sharks and have featured shark graphics in my past work. The opportunity to collaborate with Discovery to create an entire shark collection was a really exciting opportunity. Discovery is the media home of sharks and their platform provides an amazing vehicle to bring my pop world into another dimension.”

Living in London, Colbert is known for his multidisciplinary approach to art, working in sculpture, painting, clothing and performance. His work is featured at places such as the Saatchi Gallery and Tate Modern in London. Colbert creates bold sequin embroidery paintings and sculptures and created a niche brand called The Rodnick Band, which is inspired by the Post Pop Art Movement. That brand is sold to stores such as Dover Street Market, Maxfield and Lane Crawford.

Colbert said he and Brodsky have known each other for some time, having worked together on a “Peanuts,” project when Brodsky was previously with Peanuts Worldwide and Iconix Entertainment, a joint venture with the family of Charles M. Schulz, where she served as managing director. “She knew my work pretty well and we really clicked and we stayed in touch,” Colbert said. A Rodnik x Peanuts licensed collection was launched, with limited editions for Colette and Galeries Lafayette.

As for his latest project, Colbert said, “I’ve always been drawn to sharks. They’re lovable and frightening characters, and people love sharks and are quite afraid of them,” he said.

Brodsky added that she’s always been a fan of Colbert’s fun designs, which are very attractive to a younger audience. They decided to create a brand together that will initially focus on women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, and in the second season, will add children’s.

Colbert said he was very interested in making a shark character as an homage to “Shark Week.” He said the cartoon shark will be fun and original and an interpretation of a shark. It will be repeated on all the prints and the handbags. “I love the symbol of the shark. It’s always quite literal. We’ll make it more fun,” Colbert said.

The line features a ready-to-wear collection, handbags and fun bomber jackets with shark teeth on the elbows. While they were not ready to reveal where the collection will be sold, they expect it will be similar to Rodnik Band’s distribution. Discovery Shark will be manufactured in England and Turkey.

Colbert’s clothing walks a humorous line between fashion and art.

“It’s statement dressing. It’s not just a fashion statement, but a fashion statement with a cause. It’s within the wearable art category. I love fashion that reads aesthetically as a form of art,” he said.