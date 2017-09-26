Disney today launched its reimagined e-commerce site, ShopDisney, featuring a curated selection of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel products for fans of all ages across fashion, accessories, toys and home. At the same time, the entertainment megabrand is testing a new retail prototype in select locations around the world, including a 3,200-square-foot shop in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles that is set to bow at the mall’s grand reopening on Oct. 3.

“No one creates experiences like Disney and our pilot stores will be testing grounds for interactive features that will differentiate the Disney shopping experience in the changing retail landscape,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive. “Online, ShopDisney is the ultimate destination for the most extensive collection of curated merchandise from our stores, parks and licensed partners. This combination creates a powerful omnichannel experience that represents the next generation of Disney retail.”

The new product assortment at ShopDisney.com culls products tailored for different audience demographics, from kids and families to Millennials. The streamlined, easy-to-navigate site features new categories including Trend Fashion & Accessories, Toys, Home, Collectibles and Parks, along with “Create Your Own” customizable products.

“We know our fans are looking for a one-stop-shop to find the most compelling product out there and with ShopDisney we are uniquely positioned to curate the very best of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel merchandise,” said Paul Gainer, executive vice president for Disney Retail. “We’ve also added product categories and brands that speak to new audiences following the success of our collaborations in the fashion space.”

Those cobranded products and elevated collaborations include Coach, Le Creuset, Spyder, Steiff, Rag & Bone, Nixon, Ethan Allen and Siwy. New and exclusive capsule collections from fashion-forward brands will live on the site’s shop-in-shop, dubbed “The IT List” and launching with denim from Siwy featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney Princess and Villain nail wraps from NCLA.

The new prototype stores and site were designed with clean white, dynamic layouts that allow merchandising flexibility and product and content to shine. In store, digital elements such as giant LED screens in the entryway were incorporated for custom-designed guest experiences that reflect Disney’s storytelling tradition. Guests can select from a range of digital experiences for birthdays, romantic occasions and the like, which can be personalized with their name and likeness. There is also a live feed from the Disney theme parks that enables customers to experience its daily parades along with a digital fireworks display. The back of the store also features an interactive play and storytelling area for kids while parents browse the merchandise.

“We are a storytelling company and our vision was to create a retail space that reflected our heritage,” said Gainer. “Our stores are destinations and gathering places for fans of our iconic brands, and are often their closest physical Disney touch point, so creating an authentic brand experience is key.”

Three Disney store prototypes are now open in Northridge, Calif.; Nagoya, Japan; and Shanghai. In addition to Century City, two more will open in 2017: Miami on Thursday and Munich later this year. Additionally, Disney’s 340 stores around the world will also be incorporating more product for guests of all ages, beyond their traditionally child-centric assortment.