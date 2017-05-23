TOKYO — Los Angeles-based eyewear and sunglasses brand Dita will open a flagship in the Aoyama neighborhood of the Japanese capital on Friday. It will be the brand’s second international store, joining one in Tokyo’s Daikanyama area.

The Aoyama store represents Dita’s latest retail concept, combining “the focus of a design showroom with the attentive service of an optical laboratory,” according to the company. Architects Mandi and Mehdi Rafaty of the Los Angeles firm Tag Front gleaned inspiration from the historic-yet-vibrant Aoyama district and focused on natural textures.

“We focused on materials and techniques that combine the warmth of turn-of-the-century design movements, like the Vienna Secession, rendered with contemporary technology and materials,” Dustin Edward Arnold, creative director of Dita Group, said in a statement.

The 743-square-foot space features floor-to-ceiling windows, Italian stone, anodized aluminum and brass pedestals that reflect the light. Grooved ceilings, with their linear designs, form a subtle nod to Japanese interior design. Located on Kotto Dori Street, the store counts J.M. Weston and Vulcanize among its neighbors.

The store will carry not only Dita’s main line but also collections from Thom Browne Eyewear and Christian Roth, which Dita acquired last year. There will also be a Dita Lab, staffed by eyewear technicians with the ability to personalize any frame with prescription or UV-protective lenses. Staff will be outfitted in uniforms designed by Caitlin Boelke. The elongated, asymmetric lab coats are reminiscent of the Belgian deconstructionist movement of the Nineties.

“Japan’s rich history of craft, design, and culture has informed our work since the beginning,” explained John Juniper and Jeff Solorio, who cofounded the company in 1995. “This flagship is more than just a celebration of contemporary design — it’s an opportunity for patrons to experience Dita’s unique approach to craftsmanship like never before.”

