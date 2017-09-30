FINDING HER VOICE: Dita Von Teese has been making the most of her stay in Paris, which coincided with her 45th birthday this week. “I had a big party last night,” she said at the Alexis Mabille show on Friday evening. “It went ‘til seven o’clock in the morning, so I just woke up.”

The burlesque artist is one of the subjects of photographer Ali Mahdavi’s “Glamorama Celebrities” exhibition at the Prince de Galles hotel in Paris, which runs until Oct. 23. In addition to designing her lingerie collection, which featured in Mabille’s show, she is planning a big New Year’s Eve show in Los Angeles.

There is a surprise project in the works, too. “I am coming out with my album with Sébastien Tellier in February,” Von Teese revealed. She released a first track with the French musician, a cover of Culture Club’s “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” in 2016 for a compilation benefiting AIDS fundraising organization amfAR.

“I’m a big fan of Sébastien and he said he’d written this entire record for me, and I was like, ‘But I’m not a singer,’ but he said, ‘This wouldn’t work with a singer anyway.’ So it was really a fun project to work with him on something like that. It doesn’t have a title yet,” she said.